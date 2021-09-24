** Ohio man from Cleveland menaces medics, attacks ambulance with ax

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Ohio man from Cleveland is recovering in hospital after being shot by police when he attacked an ambulance with an axe early this morning. That is the word from Cleveland.com (September 24) which said the 12:30 a.m. incident played out on a bridge in the West Boulevard neighborhood. According to the news site, the 30-year-old man first menaced medics before vandalizing the EMS unit and fleeing. Police then pursued the still armed man, firing both a beanbag shotgun and a taser at him to no effect. When he attempted to attack a sergeant with the weapon, police shot him three times. He was transported to hospital where he remains in unknown condition. There is no word on what might have motivated the attack.