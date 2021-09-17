** First responders pay tribute to murdered Oklahoma paramedic; escort body from ME’s office to funeral home

UNITED STATES NEWS

** By way of tribute, Oklahoma paramedics in Leedey escorted the body of colleague Angel Boyd, 44, from the medical examiner’s office to the funeral home yesterday. Oklahoma 9 (September 14/16) said the gesture came three days after Boyd and her sister-in-law Stacy Boyd, 31, were shot and killed by Stacy’s boyfriend. According to the news site, police say the boyfriend has now admitted guilt in the homicide. He remains in Dewey County jail without bail. Angel began working as a paramedic in February 2020, but had worked EMS as an EMT for several years prior. Funeral services for the women are set for this weekend.