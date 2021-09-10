** Wisconsin paramedic/firefighter charged with child porn possession

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Wisconsin paramedic/firefighter from Lisbon has been charged with child porn possession. That is the word from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Cathy Kozlowicz/September 10) which said Ricardo Dominguez, 35, was charged September 7th with two counts. According to the news site, Dominguez allegedly uploaded a child porn video through Kik and then forwarded it to another person via messenger. He then sent another video via the same app to a third person. Dominguez’ actions were detected by the Kik app itself which then alerted the authorities. His next court date is October 25th. At the time of his arrest, Dominguez had worked EMS/fire for the town for one year.