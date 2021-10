by In

Lethbridge, Alberta – Lethrbridge to join Red Deer, Calgary, Wood Buffalo in EMS dispatch complaint to Alberta ombudsman

Saginaw, Michigan – Paramedics administer COVID treatments inside homes

Denver, Colorado – City Council president demands answers over paramedics’ culture

Amherst, Massachusetts – Paramedic/firefighter searches for kidney donor

Perryville, Arkansas – Ambulance services struggling in rural Arkansas

Adelaide, South Australia – SA paramedics say health system stretched beyond breaking point

Auckland, New Zealand – Ambulance station broken into, uniforms stolen while staff out working