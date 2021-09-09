Pensacola, Florida – 2 former paramedics arrested in EMS scandal reach deal to dismiss charges
West Midlands, UK – Ambulance on 999 call to stroke patient forced to stop after object thrown at it
Scotland, UK – Soldiers will help Scottish Ambulance Service for long run if needed
Denbighshire, UK – Paramedic urges people to only call 999 in an emergency as services faces tidal wave of patients
Bristol, UK – Ambulance driver is cruelly abused for filling up with fuel after it took two days to find petrol amid panic
London, UK – Cops forced to jump queue for vital fuel as ambulance crashes into traffic waiting for petrol while rushing to emergency