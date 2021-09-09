by In

Los Angeles, California – Divide between first responders, city becomes a front in battle over vaccine mandates

Cleveland, Ohio – Investigation started into ambulance crew’s 4 hour call during NFL Draft weekend

El Paso, Texas – Shortage of EMTs, paramedics hitting city hard

Denver, Colorado – Flags lowered across state for paramedic/firefighter who died from cancer

Scotland, UK – Ambulance crisis arose while SNP government’s attention was elsewhere: MSP

Wales, UK – Welsh government backs ambulance service plea for military aid

Worksop, UK – Ambulance worker launches fundraising campaign after paramedics targeted by callous thieves during 999 call