by In

Edmonton, Alberta – Red Deer files complaint with ombudsman regarding ambulance dispatch consolidation

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Province withholds ambulance funding equal to salary increases

Windsor, Ontario – Paramedics are tired: EMS workers say they are burnt out

Richmond, Virginia – Ambulance union wants more community paramedics in cities like Richmond

Alton, Iowa – Off-duty EMT saves woman from burning car

Victoria, Australia – In-home paramedics blazing a new trail