by

by In

Windsor, Ontario – Paramedic killed on the job remembered in annual fundraiser

Steinbach, Manitoba – STARS air ambulance introduces new helicopter in effort to replace fleet

Toronto, Ontario – Police ready to arrest anyone who obstructs ambulances at anti vaccine protest

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – City EMS wins gold for heart attack care

Indianapolis, Indiana – Colts honor first responders ahead of season opener

Massapequa, New York – Legislation expanding first responder definition signed into law