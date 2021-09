by In

Honolulu, Hawaii- Hundreds of Fire, EMS, and police personnel apply for vaccine exemption

Wilkes County, North Carolina – County EMS mourns death of paramedic from COVID-19

Aurora, Colorado – Indictment of paramedic in Elijah McClain death is first of its kind, experts say

Hull, UK – Paramedic brutally stamped on in an unprovoked attack as he walked his dog

Manchester, UK – Arena inquiry: Ambulance boss defends paramedics decision

Portsmouth, UK – Man arrested after biting paramedic