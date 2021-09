by In

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario – Paramedic services under significant strain

Grande Prairie, Alberta – EMS foundation sets up mental health lending library for local paramedics, practitioners

Atlanta, Georgia – DeKalb EMT remembered for heroic acts killed while helping crash victim

Pensacola, Florida – Escambia EMS employees donate to New Orleans EMS following Ida

Savannah, Georgia – Chatham EMS using ultraviolet light to clean some of their ambulances

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – 3 medics injured in ambulance crash; transported to hospital

Sydney, Australia – COVID patients waiting hours in ambulance