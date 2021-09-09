by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Fire Paramedic Run cancelled for third year in a row

Durham, Ontario – Mom calls 911 four times with no answer; ends up calling cop friend to radio an ambulance

Dallas, Texas – Two paramedics placed on leave for failing to intervene in man’s in-custody death

Cleveland, Ohio – Could new EMT employment policy be scaring away some EMS recruits

Indianapolis, Indiana – COVID patient overflow leading to area hospitals pushing away certain ambulance runs

Southeastern Oklahoma, Oklahoma – Patients overdosing on Ivermectin backing up rural hospitals, ambulances

Honolulu, Hawaii – City’s strict vaccine mandate could sideline hundreds of first responders who refuse to get the shot