by In

Dallas, Texas – MedStar reports dramatic increase in calls for COVID-19 like illnesses

Honolulu, Hawaii – EMS receives record number of 911 calls during COVID-19 pandemic this month

Springfield, Illinois – Lawmakers override governor on ambulance veto

New Hartford, New York – Two EMTs injured in crash as other vehicle failed to yield to lights and sirens: in hospital

Victoria, Australia – Victoria ambulance union: Paramedics potentially exposed to COVID due to system gap

Leeton, Australia – Paramedics allegedly spat on by patient

New South Wales, Australia – NSW Police Commissioner disappointed by senior deputy’s run-in with paramedics