Calgary, Alberta – AHS invests $8.3M to hire more paramedics, temporarily
Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Much needed relief may be coming to private ambulance companies
Long Beach, California – Paramedics can now use sedatives to de-escalate certain 911 calls
Burlington, Vermont – Paramedics to keep race data after teen is given Ketamine
Chicago, Illinois – Union representing firefighters and paramedics is opposed to vaccine mandate
Auckland, New Zealand – Nearly 100 St. John paramedics isolating as patients conceal COVID-19 status