** UK woman given slap on the wrist for biting medic, drawing blood

** In what is becoming a trend of light punishments for those who attack paramedics, a case of a Manchester homeless woman biting through a paramedic’s glove and drawing blood has resulted in no jail time. That is the word from the Daily Mail (Jack Wright/August 4) which said Michelle Pollard, 43, was given a 16-month jail sentence suspended for two years for the July 4, 2019 incident. According to the newspaper, defense council attempted to allege Pollard suffered a seizure when she launched her assault which also included attempting to hit medics with a toilet lid. On-scene EMS, however, said she was conscious throughout the attack, and was not seizing. The bitten medic, meanwhile, Jack Sullivan, was forced to undergo an HIV test following the call.

