** UK man sentenced to six months in jail for attempting to attack medic with knife

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Peterborough man has been jailed for six months after attempting to attack an attending paramedic with a knife January 31st. That is the word from Cambridgeshire Live (Matt Jackson/August 25) which said Dariusz Kiszycki, 50, was allegedly suffering mental health problems when he attacked the crew at his home. According to the news site, he became agitated immediately after medics arrived on-scene, shouting at them to leave his property. Police say Kisycki’s attack was also fueled by cocaine. In court, his lawyer said his client has no memory of the incident, but pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker nevertheless. A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said he hoped the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others considering attacking emergency responders.