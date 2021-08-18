** Funeral services held for Maryland fire captain/paramedic killed in house fire

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Maryland fire captain who at one time was also the state’s youngest paramedic. The Herald-Mail (Julie E. Greene/August 17) said the commemoration was for Josh Laird, 46, who died August 11th after falling through the floor at a fire scene. According to the newspaper, Laird, who was captain in Monrovia, was medevac’d by MedStar to a Washington, D.C. hospital, but died several hours later. Laird worked throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland during his career. He began his last position in July 2000. Fellow firefighters/EMS remembered him as a loving person whose last thoughts for his family were sent by radio as he lay dying. Along with the state’s governor attending the funeral, several hundred others gathered outside to pay their respects as the casket was returned to the hearse. He leaves a wife and two daughters behind.