Michigan sounding alarm on ever worsening EMT/paramedic shortage

** Michigan’s EMT and paramedic shortage is reaching crisis proportions, with two EMS organizations saying there are currently 1,000 full time openings in the state. That is the word from WZZM 13 (Jon Mills/August 10) which quoted spokesmen from the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services and the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs as saying the problem is getting worse each day. According to the news site, working medics are exhausting themselves putting in extra hours to provide adequate coverage for their communities. In smaller areas, the lack of staff has resulted in unfilled shits, longer response times, and even management going back on the trucks. Both EMS organizations are lobbying the state to increase EMS funding to top up medic salaries and Medicaid reimbursement. Pundits say the problem is also being amplified by the fact several state colleges and universities no longer offer EMT/paramedic programs.