** Florida state rep proposes bill allowing workers’ compensation for first responder COVID exposures

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A bill proposed Friday in Florida’s state legislature could see first responders get workers’ compensation for COVID exposures. That is the word from the site Florida Politics (Renzo Downey/August 30) which said HB 53 put forward by Deland Republican Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff would presume on the job exposure. According to the news service, the bill is similar to other Florida legislation that allows coverage for such diseases as tuberculosis, hepatitis, and meningitis. The 2022 legislative session begins January 11th, though committees begin meeting in late September. Florida Professional Firefighters President/CEO Wayne Bernoska, meanwhile, said he and his members support the measure.