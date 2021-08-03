** Female Tennessee paramedic charged with second-degree murder in waterpark shooting

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A female Tennessee paramedic from Knoxville has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting dead a woman at a waterpark Saturday and injuring another. That is the word from the Daily Mail (Brian Stieglitz/August 2) which said Sarah Romaine, 31, apparently opened fire around 8 p.m. at Sevierville’s Soaky Mountain Waterpark during what police described as a drunken brawl. According to the newspaper, although Loudon resident Kelsy Cook, 24, was medevac’d immediately after the incident, she died several hours later. Her friend Angie Russell, 23, meanwhile, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Along with the murder charge, Romaine, who works for American Medical Response, has also been charged with several aggravated assault counts, and possessing a firearm while intoxicated. Her friend, Crossville resident Joshua Dannels, 30, was tagged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated. As a result of the incident, Romaine is now suspended pending the case outcome. There is no word as of yet on what sparked the dispute that led to the shooting.