** Washington governor in for fight after threatening to fire unvaccinated first responders?

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Washington’s governor may need to prepare himself for a fight, after warning Fire/EMS personnel in the state they could be fired if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. That is the word from KIRO 7 (Gary Horcher/August 23) which said Jay Inslee has given emergency responders until October 18th to comply with the directive. According to the news service, areas like King County, where Seattle is located, have 30 % of on-duty medics and firefighters unvaccinated. Similar numbers are present in other counties. IAFF Local 31 union president Allyson Hinzman in Tacoma said shot refusals are motivated by a variety of factors. Along with side effects concerns, some of those refusing are against having medical decisions removed from them. Others say the inoculation is not needed since personal protective equipment has worked for the last 18 months. Emergency unions, meanwhile, are now looking for alternative approaches like routine testing to avoid complying. Hinzman said if the governor fires unvaccinated staff emergency response could be compromised. Along with first responders, the mandate also applies to most state employees.