** Nashville paramedic accused of murdering wife, father-in-law makes bail

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Tennessee paramedic from Nashville is now out on bail after being arrested for the murders of his wife and father-in-law May 4th. That is the word from the Clarksville Leaf Chronicle (Alexis Clark/August 16) which said Matthew Konen, 31, who worked EMS for five years, managed to get out of jail after petitioning the court to reduce his bail from $950,000 to $150,000. He stands accused of killing both Rachel Konen, 30, and David Rodgers, 62, on January 20th. Konen, who has been charged with first-degree murder x 2, told 911 operators he only attacked Rodgers after the man had first killed his own daughter. His next court date is September 2nd.