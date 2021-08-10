** Knife wielding NY patient attacks medics, hijacks ambulance

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A pair of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMTs narrowly escaped serious injury Monday after an inebriated patient with a knife attacked them and hijacked their ambulance. The New York Daily News (Graham Rayman/August 9) said the 4 a.m. incident occurred as medics were transporting Daniel Corby, 26, to a Bronx hospital. According to the newspaper, Corby unbuckled his seatbelt en route, struggling with the practitioners until he briefly gained control of the rig. The providers rapidly reclaimed the wheel and Corby was arrested shortly afterwards. One EMT, who was punched during the melee, sustained a bite wound to his hand as well as scratches. Canarsie resident Corby has been charged with robbery and possession of a knife. There is no word on his upcoming court date.