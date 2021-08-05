** UK ‘pingdemic” putting pressure on Scottish Ambulance Service

** Britain’s so-called “pingdemic”, in which those exposed to COVID need to isolate after a phone notification, is apparently putting so much pressure on the Scottish Ambulance Service that firefighters are now being recruited as drivers. That is the word from the BBC (August 5) which said the British Red Cross is also assisting in transporting patients. According to the news service, areas across Scotland are seeing unprecedented call volumes and increased A & E treatment waiting times. EMS union spokesman David O’Connor said along with pinged staff having to isolate, burned out staff who are not given breaks are also calling in sick more often. O’Connor said strike action could be imminent if management doesn’t recognize EMS concerns.