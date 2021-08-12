** Maryland fire captain/paramedic killed in house fire

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Maryland fire captain/paramedic from Frederick County has died after getting into trouble at a fire scene he was attending yesterday. WBAL TV (August 12) said Captain Joshua Laird perished around 5 p.m. in Ijamsville after becoming trapped in a home engulfed by fire. According to the news site, Laird was eventually rescued and medevac’d to hospital, but he died a short time later. A spokesperson for the fire department said he managed to send a final radio message in which he told the listener to tell his family he loved them. Laird has worked for Frederick County Fire and Rescue since 2000. State flags have been ordered to fly at half mast today in his honor until his funeral. He leaves a wife, Sarah, and family behind.