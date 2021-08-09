** Memorial/funeral service held today for Arizona EMT killed in shooting

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Arizona first responders in Tucson are holding a memorial service this morning to honor the life of EMT Jacob Didinger, 20, who died last month after being shot near a fire scene July 18th. The Arizona Republic (Monica D. Spencer/August 8) said the commemoration will take place in Oro Valley at 10:20 a.m. and will be live streamed on AMR’s Facebook page. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Didinger was one of five people shot during the incident that also injured his partner Cassandra Moreno. Others wounded included two bystanders and a firefighter. Bystander Cory Saunders died at the scene. Didinger was remembered by co-workers as very kind, selfless, and brave.