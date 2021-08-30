August 30, 2021
** South Carolina medic found dead at home was stabbed to death: police

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A South Carolina paramedic from Greenwood, found dead in his home last Tuesday, was stabbed to death. That is the word from News 19 (AP/August 29) which said the death of Jonathan Pressley Wells, 50, is now being investigated as a homicide. According to the news service, Wells was found after a wellness check when he failed to show up for work. At the time of his death, he had worked EMS for 26 years. Police continue to investigate.

