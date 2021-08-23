** West Virginia ambulance hit by thrown hammer

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A West Virginia ambulance from Huntington is out of service after being damaged by a hammer thrown through the open passenger side window Thursday. WSAZ (Joseph Payton/August 20) said the evening hours incident played out with the tool landing in the paramedic’s lap. According to the news site, the hammer hit the passenger side door and the side mirror, bending the metal on the former. Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry said they are unsure if the incident was a targeted attack or a freak accident. Police are investigating.