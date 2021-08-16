** New York paramedics, and other first responders, fume over exclusion from this year’s 9/11 ceremony

UNITED STATES NEWS

** New York organizers of a 9/11 commemoration next month are feeling the heat from first responders, survivors, and others excluded from the event. That is the word from the New York Post (September 16) which said event invitees only include those who lost family members in the incident. According to the newspaper, the ceremony at the former World Trade Center site is being hosted by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Spokesman Lee Cochran said the limited attendance is to ensure that the site is not swamped by those wanting to pay tribute to the lost. The decision is not sitting well with responders themselves or surviving family members. Salley Regenhard, who lost her firefighter son Christian in the attacks, said first responders should be welcome. Tunnel to Towers Foundation Frank Siller, meanwhile, whose brother firefighter Stephen Siller perished, agreed. The exclusion is not the first time this has happened. In 2011 on the 10th anniversary organizers also tried to exclude EMS, firefighters, cops, and others due to a supposed lack of room at the ceremony. Presidents Bush and Obama, however, did attend. A similar banning occurred in 2016 on the 15th anniversary.