** Female UK paramedic loses license to practice after stealing morphine, injecting herself while on the job

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A female Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedic has been struck off from practicing after stealing morphine and injecting herself with the drug in a hospital bathroom and other work spaces. That is the word from the BBC (August 5) which said Elisa Stevens, who apparently admitted taking the med, also conceded she had changed patient record drug dosage information. According to the news site, investigators could not account for 67 vials over a seven month period between February and September 2017. Stevens said that the med assisted in keeping her alert while on the job. She also admitted the drug helped her cope with stress. Stevens ceased working for the ambulance service in 2018.