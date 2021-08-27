** South African medics robbed by woman posing as patient

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** A pair of Cape Town paramedics were robbed Wednesday by a bogus patient in Nyanga. That is the word from Eyewitness News (Lauren Isaacs/August 26) which said the heist played out after the medics loaded the supposedly unconscious woman into the ambulance. According to the news site, once inside the EMS unit the woman miraculously revived, demanding the practitioners’ cell phones and other valuables. She then fled the scene. No one was injured in the incident. Police, however, have put out a public help hail for further information on the incident.