** Male New York patient charged after sexually grabbing EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New York man from Syracuse has been tagged with inappropriate touching after sexually grabbing an EMT attempting to treat him Wednesday. That is the word from Syracuse.com (James McClendon/August 18) which said the unidentified assailant was being treated for stab sounds to his eye and shoulder at the time. According to the news site, the 27-year-old had been in a fight with several other men. A police spokesman said he was transported to Upstate University Hospital but is expected to pull through. EMS, meanwhile, has not commented on the matter. Police, however, have put out a public call for information on the incident.