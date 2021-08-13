** Florida paramedic attacked by patient’s son wielding ax

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Florida paramedic from Kissimmee sustained a fractured skull yesterday after being hit in the head by an ax at a COVID-19 call. That is the word from WESH (Bob Hazen/August 13) which said the incident played out as the medic was attending on the patient. According to the news site, the patient’s son became agitated and attacked, causing a large and deep laceration between the provider’s eyes and scalp. Dustin Noll, who suffers from mental problems, was arrested at the scene. Noll’s grandmother, meanwhile, said he panics around other people and thought the medics were part of a home invasion. There is no word on the current condition of the practitioner or the specific charges leveled against Noll.