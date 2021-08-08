by In

Gander, Newfoundland – Short staffed and at a breaking point, paramedics rally over resources

Valdosta, Georgia – Man arrested, charged with interfering with EMTs

Hillsborough, North Carolina – Paramedic shortage, 911 call surge and packed hospitals lead to delays in ambulance responses

Long Island, New York – 911 operators could be considered first responders under new bill in NY

Springfield, Illinois – Law to require suicide prevention task force to guarantee mental health services for first responders

Sydney, Australia – Paramedic used sign language for choking non-verbal boy