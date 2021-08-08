by In

Moncton, New Brunswick – Patients wait up to 12 hours in ambulances amid ER shortages

Volusia County, Florida – Former paramedic, EMT teacher dies of COVID-19

Vicksburg, Mississippi – Paramedics in bottleneck situation due to increased emergency calls

New Orleans, Louisiana – New Orleans EMS suspends operations

Syracuse, New York – Medics involved in accident treat motorcyclist who hit their ambulance

Cornwall, UK – Covid spike forces Devon and Cornwall to call in army to support ambulance crews

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics stretched to their limits