Calgary, Alberta – Calgary EMS had no ambulances available more than 3500 times this past year

Indianapolis, Indiana – Medic dies after being stricken on emergency call

Springfield, Illinois – Ambulance services on the line: EMS professionals want out of managed care system

Augusta, Maine – EMS regulator votes to give workers 2 more weeks to meet vaccine mandate

Gloucestershire, UK – “I have seen nothing like it” – South West ambulance workers facing unprecedented stress

Yorkshire, UK – Female paramedics face furious backlash over TikTok video showing them dancing in back of ambulance

New South Wales, Australia – NSW waives $6,668 ambulance fees for COVID patients