Calgary, Alberta – Calgary EMS had no ambulances available more than 3500 times this past year
Indianapolis, Indiana – Medic dies after being stricken on emergency call
Springfield, Illinois – Ambulance services on the line: EMS professionals want out of managed care system
Augusta, Maine – EMS regulator votes to give workers 2 more weeks to meet vaccine mandate
Gloucestershire, UK – “I have seen nothing like it” – South West ambulance workers facing unprecedented stress
Yorkshire, UK – Female paramedics face furious backlash over TikTok video showing them dancing in back of ambulance
New South Wales, Australia – NSW waives $6,668 ambulance fees for COVID patients