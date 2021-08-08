Moncton, New Brunswick – ACP program expands
Wells, BC – Northern BC communities to see more full time paramedics, says union president
Durham, North Carolina – 911 misdirected ambulance woman needed…firefighters she didn’t need
Tampa Bay, Florida – COVID-19 is pushing ambulance service to its limit and beyond
Honolulu, Hawaii – EMS stretched thin amid coronavirus surge
Milwaukee, Wisconsin – City hosts a Heroes Day to honor frontline workers, first responders, and veterans
Scotland, UK – Elderly dementia patient waited 15 hours for ambulance due to staff shortages