by In

Moncton, New Brunswick – ACP program expands

Wells, BC – Northern BC communities to see more full time paramedics, says union president

Durham, North Carolina – 911 misdirected ambulance woman needed…firefighters she didn’t need

Tampa Bay, Florida – COVID-19 is pushing ambulance service to its limit and beyond

Honolulu, Hawaii – EMS stretched thin amid coronavirus surge

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – City hosts a Heroes Day to honor frontline workers, first responders, and veterans

Scotland, UK – Elderly dementia patient waited 15 hours for ambulance due to staff shortages