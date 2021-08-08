by In

Peel Region, Ontario – Tax dollars flow disproportionately to police, while fire and paramedics struggle

Edmonton, Alberta – Dangerous drug supply: Opioid overdoses have city hospitals, paramedics grappling with patients

London, Ontario – Politicians facing 10% paramedics budget hike

Lincoln, Nebraska – Senator introduces bill to combat suicides among first responders

Tampa Bay, Florida – Ambulances wait up to 8 hours to offload patients as ERs fill

Jefferson County, Tennessee – Former paramedic indicted on theft, drug charges