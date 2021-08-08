by

Miami, Florida – Paramedic loses license after sex with patient

Boston, Massachusetts – Two EMTs save person from partial porch collapse

El Dorado, Arkansas – Hospital bed shortage puts a strain on ambulance service

Hoboken, New Jersey – Someone swipes ambulance equipment during call

Augusta, Maine – Maine EMS officials speak out loudly against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Portsmouth, UK – Paramedic sacked for being undressed in rocking ambulance

Whanganui, New Zealand – Ambulance officer allegedly assaulted while on duty