August 19, 2021
Home  ⁄  Other News  ⁄  08/18/2021

Aug 18, 2021 Posted by In Other News

Halifax, Nova Scotia – 911 dispatchers in NS told not to disclose ambulance locations

Belleville, Ontario – Paramedics on front line of opioid crisis

Cape Breton, Nova Scotia – Retired paramedic takes to the streets to support her former colleagues and push for changes

Austin, Texas – EMS Association president says medics are exhausted and hopeless as COVID cases surge

Hampshire, UK – Drunk and disorderly police officer dismissed from police after abusing paramedics

London, UK – Paramedic tells news station he lost a patient after being delayed by a low traffic neighbourhood

New South Wales, Australia – NSW paramedics detail strain on health system under climbing COVID caseload

admin

Comments are closed.