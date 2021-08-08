by In

Halifax, Nova Scotia – 911 dispatchers in NS told not to disclose ambulance locations

Belleville, Ontario – Paramedics on front line of opioid crisis

Cape Breton, Nova Scotia – Retired paramedic takes to the streets to support her former colleagues and push for changes

Austin, Texas – EMS Association president says medics are exhausted and hopeless as COVID cases surge

Hampshire, UK – Drunk and disorderly police officer dismissed from police after abusing paramedics

London, UK – Paramedic tells news station he lost a patient after being delayed by a low traffic neighbourhood

New South Wales, Australia – NSW paramedics detail strain on health system under climbing COVID caseload