by In

Vancouver, BC – BC heat wave: additional ambulances in Metro Vancouver; call volumes up

Calgary, AB – Rural residents worried about ambulance service

Mobile, Alabama – Ambulance services seeing many issues due to over-run hospitals

Vicksburg, Mississippi – City hires collection firm: $1.8M in ambulance bills

Hertford, North Carolina – Deadly crash involving ambulance

Canberra, Australia – Canberra paramedics lead the nation in COVID-19 vaccination rates

Christchurch, New Zealand – Paramedic: drugs and alcohol scapegoats for first responder abuse