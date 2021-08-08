by In

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Winning party in NS election needs to address system issues: head of paramedic union says

Cochrane, Alberta – Heavy smoke prevents air ambulance from landing at fatal motorcycle crash

Owen County, Indiana – Funeral this week for medic stricken while helping injured child

East Midlands, UK – Bird smashed through windscreen of an air ambulance and hit crew member on the head

Scotland, UK – Ambulance code system papering over cracks of underfunded service, says Scottish Labour

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Vic adds 300 paramedics and nurses to rural areas amid soaring demand

Dunedin, New Zealand – Boy left with injured neck after rugby tackle made to wait 90 minutes for ambulance