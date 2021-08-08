Toronto, Ontario – CUPE files legal challenge to OMERS’ punitive treatment of paramedics
Halifax, Nova Scotia – NS party leaders say 86-year-old’s lengthy ambulance wait unacceptable
Vancouver, BC – First responders gearing up for blast of hot temperatures
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – COVID surge causing possible ambulance delays across city
Mobile County, Alabama – EMS services hopeful of a Disaster Declaration as COVID-19 causes transport crisis
West Midlands, UK – Stabbed ambulance medic welcomes vest trial