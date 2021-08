by In

Calgary, Alberta – Paramedics say increased demand, shuffling of resources leaves Alberta’s rural communities behind

Gander, Newfoundland – Gander based airline turning passenger planes into air ambulances

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia – Man, 86, lay in driveway for three hours waiting for ambulance

Kansas City, Missouri – Ambulance strike teams assist stressed city hospitals

Harding Township, New Jersey – EMT still in need of kidney

Wales, UK – A & E queues mean Wales’ ambulances can’t take 999 calls