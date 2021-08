by In

Chicago, Illinois – Firefighter/EMT indicted on multiple sex assault charges

Orlando, Florida – 3 Central Florida first responders died from COVID-19

Houston, Texas – Ambulance wait times getting longer with COVID cases rising

Indianapolis, Indiana – EMS officials not sure what is behind record breaking number of calls

Sylva, North Carolina – Man found guilty of ransacking ambulance

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – Beer looters hinder paramedics at accident scene