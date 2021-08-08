by In

Cleveland, Ohio – 2 medics, 1 driver taken to hospital after ambulance rear ended

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Memo: EMSA staffing shortage changes how fire department treats, transports acute coronary syndrome patient

New York, New York – FDNY, EMS workers tentatively agree on contract with NYC

Jefferson City, Missouri – State to triple long distance COVID ambulances

Pinellas County, Florida – Paramedics forced to use firetrucks to transport patients as COVID calls overwhelm system

Sussex, UK – Ambulances forced to make 50 mile round trips to move patients 100 metres between hospital wards

Queensland, Australia – Queensland Ambulance has apologized to the family of a Mitchelton mother who died waiting more than nine hours for an ambulance