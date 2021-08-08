Charlotte, North Carolina – Mecklenburg EMS requiring COVID vaccinations for all employees
Mobile County, Alabama – Surge in COVID-19 causing staffing challenges for first responders
Tucson, Arizona – EMT shot on July 18 thanks public for their support
Springfield, Missouri – Paramedic passes away from COVID-19
Walker County, Alabama – Former EMS director arrested for using position to purchase large amounts of Ketamine for personal use
Rapid City, South Dakota – First responders to receive $1,000 in COVID-19 hazard pay