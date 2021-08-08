by In

Tucson, Arizona – EMT injured in mass shooting on south side on the road to recovery

Louisville, Kentucky – Former detective charged in EMT Breonna Taylor raid requests cash bond be returned due to technical problems

New Orleans, Louisiana – City EMS struggles through Delta COVID surge

Cambria, California – Paramedics could be required to show proof of vaccination

East of England, UK – Ambulance staff need more support amid unprecedented pressure, says union

Victoria, Australia – Alcohol related ambulance callouts significantly increased during pandemic

Adelaide, South Australia – More reliable data sheds new light on COVID-19 vaccination rates among SA ambulance staff