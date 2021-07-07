** Five female Chicago paramedics in Illinois awarded $1.8 million in sexual harassment suit

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Chicago’s City Council has agreed to pay five female paramedics the sum of $1.8 million after the group claimed sexual harassment on the job. That is the word from NBC News (Ben Kesslen/Diana Dasrath/July 6) which said the deal comes after the council signed off on it June 25th. According to the news site, the suit filed by the anonymous practitioners began in 2018, with claimants saying managers ignored complaints and declined to do real conduct investigations. One paramedic also reported retaliation after reporting an ex-boyfriend for stalking while another said her superior pressured her for sex. An internal audit conducted by the fire department found 62 per cent of female paramedics claim they have been sexually harassed while on the job. The fire department, meanwhile, remained mum on the outcome, but did previously say they do not tolerate any kind of harassment.