** Pennsylvania police issue arrest warrant and public plea to locate woman who allegedly assaulted EMTs

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Pennsylvania police in Manheim Township have issued an arrest warrant for an area woman accused of attacking paramedics July 5th. That is the word from the Daily Voice (Jillian Pikora/July 26) which said a plea for public help has also been made to locate Columbia resident Danielle Lynn Hineline, 29. According to the newspaper, Hineline was charged with felony aggravated assault x2 for the 5 p.m. incident in which she punched one practitioner in the stomach and arms. She also hit the second EMT with a metal clip. There is no word on whether or not the providers suffered injuries as a result of the assault. Court date information for Hineline was also not available at press time.