New Mexico widow in Albuquerque cries foul after paramedics left dead husband naked on sidewalk for hours

UNITED STATES NEWS

** The widow of an Albuquerque, New Mexico man is crying foul after she says paramedics left her husband’s naked and dead body uncovered on a sidewalk for 3 hours after he passed two weeks ago. KRQE (Rachel Knapp/July 6) quoted June Wilson as saying she eventually covered him up with a blanket when ants began to crawl over his corpse. According to the news site, her husband Norman, who was 100 years old and a veteran, lost his clothing when medics attempted to resuscitate him, leaving when their efforts were unsuccessful. A spokesman for the ambulance service said the evening Norman died was a very busy one. AFR talking head Tom Ruiz said the body was left in place because it was an unattended death which required scene preservation until police and coroner’s office personnel arrived. A police spokesman, meanwhile countered June’s claims saying they were very respectful towards the body and even called family members to notify them of Norman’s passing.